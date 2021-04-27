Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 4,284,814 shares of the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated(NASDAQ:HBAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.27, and it changed around $0.07 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.58 Billion. HBAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.91, offering almost -10.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.22% since then. We note from Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.49 Million.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended HBAN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN): Trading Information Today

Instantly HBAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.58 on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.0056 over the last five days. On the other hand, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HBAN is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) projections and forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +46.44 percent over the past six months and at a 101.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +123.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -22.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.23 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to make $1.65 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.15 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3%. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated earnings are expected to decrease by -45.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.15% per year for the next five years.

HBAN Dividend Yield

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 21 – July 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 3.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.59% per year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, and 77.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.5%. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock is held by 955 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.08% of the shares, which is about 113.3 Million shares worth $1.43 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.18% or 83.65 Million shares worth $1.06 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 28856697 shares worth $364.46 Million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 22.98 Million shares worth around $290.22 Million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.