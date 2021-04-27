HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2,137,146 shares of the HEXO Corp.(NYSE:HEXO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.95, and it changed around $0.27 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $724.71 Million. HEXO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.04, offering almost -85.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.11% since then. We note from HEXO Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.36 Million.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO): Trading Information

Instantly HEXO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.96- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.0625 over the last five days. On the other hand, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.81, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HEXO is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $11.26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +89.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. HEXO Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.2% of HEXO Corp. shares, and 14.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.24%. HEXO Corp. stock is held by 114 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.88% of the shares, which is about 9.65 Million shares worth $35.5 Million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.56% or 691.32 Thousand shares worth $2.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 9647301 shares worth $35.5 Million, making up 7.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.16 Million shares worth around $7.51 Million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.