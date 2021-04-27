Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 4,839,465 shares of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc.(NYSE:GTE) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.61, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $221.9 Million. GTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.23, offering almost -101.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.49% since then. We note from Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.92 Million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GTE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE): Trading Information

Instantly GTE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.62 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.66% year-to-date, but still down -0.002 over the last five days. On the other hand, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 602.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 81.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTE is forecast to be at a low of $0.92 and a high of $1.6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +162.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190.43 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gran Tierra Energy Inc. to make $180.64 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $127.18 Million and $138.23 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.7%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.25% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, and 32.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.13%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 17.31% of the shares, which is about 63.52 Million shares worth $23.11 Million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with 11.33% or 41.57 Million shares worth $15.12 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard Energy Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 7652079 shares worth $4.5 Million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Energy Index Fund held roughly 2.98 Million shares worth around $842.34 Thousand, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.