Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

In the last trading session, 7,643,413 shares of the XL Fleet Corp.(NYSE:XL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.45, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $989.89 Million. XL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35, offering almost -369.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.11% since then. We note from XL Fleet Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.8 Million.

XL Fleet Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended XL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL): Trading Information

Instantly XL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.60- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.69% year-to-date, but still up 0.1497 over the last five days. On the other hand, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 121.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XL is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +208.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. XL Fleet Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -62.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.67% of XL Fleet Corp. shares, and 17.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28%. XL Fleet Corp. stock is held by 85 institutions, with Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.28% of the shares, which is about 3Million shares worth $71.19 Million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 1.31% or 1.72 Million shares worth $40.72 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.