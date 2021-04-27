Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V(NYSE:IPOE) – Marketing Sentinel

Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V(NYSE:IPOE)

In the last trading session, 1,899,406 shares of the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V(NYSE:IPOE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.68, and it changed around $0.51 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.58 Billion. IPOE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.26, offering almost -69.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.83% since then. We note from Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.31 Million.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V shares, and 49.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.09%. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock is held by 107 institutions, with Empyrean Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 4.73 Million shares worth $58.88 Million.

Weiss Asset Management LP, with 0.35% or 3.5 Million shares worth $43.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 113616 shares worth $1.41 Million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF held roughly 63.88 Thousand shares worth around $794.64 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

