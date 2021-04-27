Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)

In the last trading session, 1,591,079 shares of the Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited(NASDAQ:EDTK) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around $0.28 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.84 Million. EDTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.75, offering almost -157.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.21% since then. We note from Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 228.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 510.28 Million.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK): Trading Information

Instantly EDTK has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.68- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.0782 over the last five days. On the other hand, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 53.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited earnings are expected to increase by 15% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.25% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited shares, and 0.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.44%. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 14.23 Thousand shares worth $43.7 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.09% or 11.31 Thousand shares worth $34.73 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.