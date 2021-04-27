Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

In the last trading session, 1,184,293 shares of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd.(NASDAQ:NNOX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.01, and it changed around $0.16 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62 Billion. NNOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.81, offering almost -178.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.46% since then. We note from Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 Million.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NNOX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX): Trading Information

Instantly NNOX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $35.10 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.0487 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 71.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNOX is forecast to be at a low of $52 and a high of $67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 52.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -141.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.01% of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, and 10.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.84%. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Credit Suisse Ag/ being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.98% of the shares, which is about 462.02 Thousand shares worth $21.1 Million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with 0.5% or 239.14 Thousand shares worth $10.92 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 94053 shares worth $3.9 Million, making up 0.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF held roughly 62.82 Thousand shares worth around $2.6 Million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.