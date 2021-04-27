Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MKTY)

In today’s recent session, 1,380,078 shares of the Mechanical Technology, Incorporated(NASDAQ:MKTY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.95, and it changed around $1.2 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.46 Million. MKTY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.9, offering almost -111.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 95.08% since then. We note from Mechanical Technology, Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 248.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 124.49 Million.

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MKTY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MKTY): Trading Information Today

Instantly MKTY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.56 on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.88% year-to-date, but still up 0.022 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MKTY) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.6 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MKTY is forecast to be at a low of $9.6 and a high of $9.6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +7.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (MKTY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.9%. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 500.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MKTY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.85% of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated shares, and 0.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.4%. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated stock is held by 2 institutions, with Diametric Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 27.46 Thousand shares worth $129.35 Thousand.