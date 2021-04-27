Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

In the last trading session, 1,094,767 shares of the Celsius Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:CELH) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.75, and it changed around $5.12 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.58 Billion. CELH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.66, offering almost -9.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.98% since then. We note from Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 Million.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH): Trading Information

Instantly CELH has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $64.99 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.1308 over the last five days. On the other hand, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is 0.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.07 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. to make $45.29 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.18 Million and $30.04 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.3%. Celsius Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -26.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 75.93% per year for the next five years.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.48% of Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares, and 39.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 155.13%. Celsius Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 248 institutions, with Arcus Capital Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.25% of the shares, which is about 9.3 Million shares worth $467.73 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.08% or 2.34 Million shares worth $117.51 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1790748 shares worth $86.05 Million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 887.55 Thousand shares worth around $42.65 Million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.