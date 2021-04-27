Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSE:AMPE)

In the last trading session, 1,658,748 shares of the Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSE:AMPE) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $329.04 Million. AMPE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -59.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.94% since then. We note from Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 Million.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE): Trading Information

Instantly AMPE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.88 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.1911 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.43 day(s).

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.6%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.23% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 14.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.04%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.62% of the shares, which is about 7.08 Million shares worth $11.26 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.59% or 3.1 Million shares worth $4.94 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4451452 shares worth $7.08 Million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.27 Million shares worth around $3.61 Million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.