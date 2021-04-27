Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

Ford Motor Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended F as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ford Motor Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.29, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that F is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ford Motor Company (F) projections and forecasts

Ford Motor Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +49.45 percent over the past six months and at a 168.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +191.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 157.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.23 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Ford Motor Company to make $34.33 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.34 Billion and $15.95 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 115.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.8%. Ford Motor Company earnings are expected to increase by 190.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 45.02% per year for the next five years.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Ford Motor Company shares, and 53.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.96%. Ford Motor Company stock is held by 1543 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.37% of the shares, which is about 288.82 Million shares worth $2.54 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.93% or 271.61 Million shares worth $2.39 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 110000000 shares worth $968.04 Million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 78.3 Million shares worth around $688.25 Million, which represents about 2% of the total shares outstanding.