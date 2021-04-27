Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 3,035,711 shares of the Fiserv, Inc.(NASDAQ:FISV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $121.76, and it changed around -$4.79 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.38 Billion. FISV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $127.34, offering almost -4.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $92.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.32% since then. We note from Fiserv, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 Million.

Fiserv, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FISV as a Hold, whereas 27 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fiserv, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $138.76, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FISV is forecast to be at a low of $110 and a high of $160. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) projections and forecasts

Fiserv, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +25.45 percent over the past six months and at a 22.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +14.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.57 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. to make $3.71 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $3.48 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.3%. Fiserv, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -18% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.79% per year for the next five years.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of Fiserv, Inc. shares, and 94.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.59%. Fiserv, Inc. stock is held by 1725 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.75% of the shares, which is about 85.3 Million shares worth $9.71 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.53% or 57.05 Million shares worth $6.5 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 16073060 shares worth $1.83 Billion, making up 2.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund held roughly 11.63 Million shares worth around $1.32 Billion, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.