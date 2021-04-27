Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock: Can It Go Higher? – Marketing Sentinel

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,137,389 shares of the Elys Game Technology, Corp.(NASDAQ:ELYS) were traded, and its beta was 3.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.93, and it changed around $0.71 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $108.08 Million. ELYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.28, offering almost -67.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.63% since then. We note from Elys Game Technology, Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 468.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS): Trading Information

Instantly ELYS has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.02- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.2113 over the last five days. On the other hand, Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 255.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 243.69 day(s).

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.4%. Elys Game Technology, Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 22% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.01% of Elys Game Technology, Corp. shares, and 2.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.86%. Elys Game Technology, Corp. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.49% of the shares, which is about 327.75 Thousand shares worth $1.93 Million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.38% or 83.9 Thousand shares worth $495.03 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6914 shares worth $36.64 Thousand, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 6.7 Thousand shares worth around $39.8 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.