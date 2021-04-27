Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,137,389 shares of the Elys Game Technology, Corp.(NASDAQ:ELYS) were traded, and its beta was 3.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.93, and it changed around $0.71 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $108.08 Million. ELYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.28, offering almost -67.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.63% since then. We note from Elys Game Technology, Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 468.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 Million.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS): Trading Information

Instantly ELYS has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.02- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.2113 over the last five days. On the other hand, Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 255.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 243.69 day(s).

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.4%. Elys Game Technology, Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 22% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.01% of Elys Game Technology, Corp. shares, and 2.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.86%. Elys Game Technology, Corp. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.49% of the shares, which is about 327.75 Thousand shares worth $1.93 Million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.38% or 83.9 Thousand shares worth $495.03 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6914 shares worth $36.64 Thousand, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 6.7 Thousand shares worth around $39.8 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.