Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 3,698,246 shares of the Eli Lilly and Company(NYSE:LLY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $183.1, and it changed around -$4.12 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $174.7 Billion. LLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $218, offering almost -19.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $129.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.43% since then. We note from Eli Lilly and Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 Million.

Eli Lilly and Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended LLY as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Eli Lilly and Company is expected to report earnings per share of $2.14 for the current quarter.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY): Trading Information Today

Although LLY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $193.0 on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0388 over the last five days. On the other hand, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $217.77, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LLY is forecast to be at a low of $170 and a high of $255. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +39.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) projections and forecasts

Eli Lilly and Company share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +32.17 percent over the past six months and at a 3.28% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +22.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.02 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to make $6.74 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.86 Billion and $5.76 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.6%. Eli Lilly and Company earnings are expected to increase by 36.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.73% per year for the next five years.

LLY Dividend Yield

Eli Lilly and Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was $3.4. It is important to note, however, that the 1.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.24% per year.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of Eli Lilly and Company shares, and 83.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.9%. Eli Lilly and Company stock is held by 2456 institutions, with Lilly Endowment, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.5% of the shares, which is about 110.3 Million shares worth $20.61 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.16% or 68.66 Million shares worth $11.59 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 24268276 shares worth $4.1 Billion, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 20.47 Million shares worth around $3.46 Billion, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.