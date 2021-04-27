Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,634,158 shares of the Diversey Holdings, Ltd.(NASDAQ:DSEY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.11, and it changed around $0.8 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.78 Billion. DSEY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.43, offering almost -1.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.1% since then. We note from Diversey Holdings, Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 Million.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.73, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 9.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DSEY is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 64.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.