Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Forecast 2021: $4 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1,061,273 shares of the Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:CYCN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.58, and it changed around -$0.54 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.98 Million. CYCN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.96, offering almost -247.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.5% since then. We note from Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 523.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 741.23 Million.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CYCN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 55.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYCN is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 55.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 43% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.12% of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 67.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.06%. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 118 institutions, with Slate Path Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 18.19% of the shares, which is about 6.2 Million shares worth $18.96 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.99% or 2.72 Million shares worth $8.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1074904 shares worth $3.29 Million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 837.29 Thousand shares worth around $3.22 Million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.