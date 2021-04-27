CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2,000,496 shares of the CRISPR Therapeutics AG(NASDAQ:CRSP) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $135.72, and it changed around $9.17 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.11 Billion. CRSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $220.2, offering almost -62.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.08% since then. We note from CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 Million.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CRSP as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.47 for the current quarter.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP): Trading Information

Instantly CRSP has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $137.5 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.1798 over the last five days. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $153.56, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRSP is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $210. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) projections and forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +50.53 percent over the past six months and at a -51.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -27.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15059.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.14 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to make $57.4 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.04 Million and $18.12 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 216.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.5%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG earnings are expected to decrease by -550.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.99% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, and 70.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.22%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock is held by 528 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.81% of the shares, which is about 10.41 Million shares worth $1.59 Billion.

Capital International Investors, with 9.85% or 7.43 Million shares worth $1.14 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5314530 shares worth $647.58 Million, making up 7.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 2.1 Million shares worth around $255.64 Million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.