Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Forecast 2021: $40 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1,698,774 shares of the Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:KDNY) were traded, and its beta was 0.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.05, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $643.83 Million. KDNY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.68, offering almost -44.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.23% since then. We note from Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 267.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.95 Million.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KDNY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.68 for the current quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY): Trading Information

Instantly KDNY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.49 on Tuesday, Apr 20 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.0189 over the last five days. On the other hand, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 904.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 110.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KDNY is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +165.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 66.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) projections and forecasts

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.46 percent over the past six months and at a -56.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -51.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 72.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. to make $50Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.95 Million and $5.57 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -99.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -99.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.2%. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -20.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9% per year for the next five years.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.93% of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 74.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.33%. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with ATP Life Science Ventures, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.51% of the shares, which is about 4.03 Million shares worth $63.9 Million.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC, with 7.48% or 3.17 Million shares worth $50.25 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 865822 shares worth $14.32 Million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 542.17 Thousand shares worth around $8.6 Million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.