Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 5,618,021 shares of the Centene Corporation(NYSE:CNC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.5. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.9, and it changed around -$4.1 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.5 Billion. CNC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.31, offering almost -16.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.41% since then. We note from Centene Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 Million.

Centene Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CNC as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Centene Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC): Trading Information Today

Although CNC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $66.68 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0509 over the last five days. On the other hand, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.08, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNC is forecast to be at a low of $65 and a high of $102. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +64.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Centene Corporation (CNC) projections and forecasts

Centene Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.4 percent over the past six months and at a 3.6% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +84.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -25.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.5 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Centene Corporation to make $29.56 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.02 Billion and $27.58 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.6%. Centene Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -0.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.53% per year for the next five years.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.14% of Centene Corporation shares, and 94.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.76%. Centene Corporation stock is held by 1089 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.59% of the shares, which is about 61.58 Million shares worth $3.7 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.16% or 41.64 Million shares worth $2.5 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 16783882 shares worth $1.07 Billion, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.35 Million shares worth around $981.36 Million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.