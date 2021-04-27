Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 3,313,117 shares of the Cadence Design Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CDNS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $132.6, and it changed around -$11.63 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.3 Billion. CDNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $149.08, offering almost -12.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $68.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.1% since then. We note from Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 Million.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CDNS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS): Trading Information Today

Although CDNS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $144.4 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.059 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is 0% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.85, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDNS is forecast to be at a low of $122.7 and a high of $165. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) projections and forecasts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +31.93 percent over the past six months and at a 7.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +15.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $722.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. to make $716.37 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $638.42 Million and $666.61 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.2%. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -40.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.1% per year for the next five years.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.38% of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. shares, and 89.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.51%. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. stock is held by 1111 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.56% of the shares, which is about 32.27 Million shares worth $4.4 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.41% or 31.83 Million shares worth $4.34 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 10748311 shares worth $1.52 Billion, making up 3.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.88 Million shares worth around $1.07 Billion, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.