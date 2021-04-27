BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 3,221,898 shares of the BGC Partners, Inc.(NASDAQ:BGCP) have been traded, and its beta is 2. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.82, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.14 Billion. BGCP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.98, offering almost -2.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.86% since then. We note from BGC Partners, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.46 Million.

BGC Partners, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BGCP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BGC Partners, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP): Trading Information Today

Instantly BGCP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.87- on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.0035 over the last five days. On the other hand, BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BGCP is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +20.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) projections and forecasts

BGC Partners, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +115.99 percent over the past six months and at a 18.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -5.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $573Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. to make $555.8 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $603.17 Million and $519.1 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27%. BGC Partners, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 21.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.5% per year for the next five years.

BGCP Dividend Yield

BGC Partners, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 8.37% per year.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.89% of BGC Partners, Inc. shares, and 63.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.31%. BGC Partners, Inc. stock is held by 285 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.63% of the shares, which is about 27.93 Million shares worth $111.72 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.8% or 22Million shares worth $88Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 8953270 shares worth $35.81 Million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 7.67 Million shares worth around $37.04 Million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.