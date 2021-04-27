Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2,805,777 shares of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.(NASDAQ:BBBY) were traded, and its beta was 1.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.85, and it changed around -$0.67 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.82 Billion. BBBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.9, offering almost -108.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.29% since then. We note from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.69 Million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended BBBY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY): Trading Information

Although BBBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $26.99 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.0303 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBBY is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) projections and forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +2.7 percent over the past six months and at a -250.5% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +104.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.87 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to make $2.01 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.39 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.2%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 67.9% per year for the next five years.

BBBY Dividend Yield

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 06 – July 12, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 17.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 17.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.61% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, and 140.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 150.75%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is held by 416 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 19.12% of the shares, which is about 23.18 Million shares worth $411.7 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 15.59% or 18.9 Million shares worth $335.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 10500188 shares worth $370.97 Million, making up 8.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 8.08 Million shares worth around $235.52 Million, which represents about 6.67% of the total shares outstanding.