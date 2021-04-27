Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 2,742,712 shares of the Banco Santander, S.A.(NYSE:SAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.61, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.35 Billion. SAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.7, offering almost -2.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.69% since then. We note from Banco Santander, S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.08 Million.

Banco Santander, S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SAN as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Banco Santander, S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN): Trading Information Today

Instantly SAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.59- on Tuesday, Apr 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.0468 over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.92, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAN is forecast to be at a low of $2.7 and a high of $5.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.5%. Banco Santander, S.A. earnings are expected to decrease by -232.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.48% per year for the next five years.

SAN Dividend Yield

Banco Santander, S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 – February 01, 2017. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Banco Santander, S.A. shares, and 1.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.61%. Banco Santander, S.A. stock is held by 346 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.61% of the shares, which is about 106.23 Million shares worth $323.99 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.12% or 21.11 Million shares worth $64.39 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Tax Managed International Value Portfolio and Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2593275 shares worth $7.6 Million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund held roughly 2.41 Million shares worth around $7.06 Million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.