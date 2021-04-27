Are Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2,211,389 shares of the Energy Fuels Inc.(NYSE:UUUU) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.44, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $760.05 Million. UUUU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.83, offering almost -43.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.76% since then. We note from Energy Fuels Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.36 Million.

Energy Fuels Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended UUUU as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU): Trading Information

Although UUUU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.70- on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.0584 over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.77, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 24.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UUUU is forecast to be at a low of $4.98 and a high of $8.37. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +53.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $500Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Energy Fuels Inc. to make $1.45 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $701Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -28.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Energy Fuels Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.53% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares, and 23.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.13%. Energy Fuels Inc. stock is held by 149 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.14% of the shares, which is about 6.9 Million shares worth $29.41 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Old West Investment Management, LLC, with 3.91% or 5.26 Million shares worth $22.39 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3816894 shares worth $16.26 Million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.35 Million shares worth around $19Million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.