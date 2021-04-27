Are Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,138,165 shares of the Cyren Ltd.(NASDAQ:CYRN) were traded, and its beta was 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.7, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.79 Million. CYRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.97, offering almost -181.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.645, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.86% since then. We note from Cyren Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 637.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 Million.

Cyren Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CYRN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cyren Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN): Trading Information

Instantly CYRN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.698 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.1263 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 510.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 206.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 114.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYRN is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $1.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +114.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 114.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.4%. Cyren Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 12.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.54% of Cyren Ltd. shares, and 60.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.9%. Cyren Ltd. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 59.94% of the shares, which is about 32.21 Million shares worth $33.18 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 3.42% or 1.84 Million shares worth $1.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.