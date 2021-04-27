Are Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 55,043,082 shares of the Churchill Capital Corp IV(NYSE:CCIV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.87, and it changed around $3.32 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.98 Billion. CCIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.86, offering almost -171.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.78% since then. We note from Churchill Capital Corp IV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.16 Million.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV): Trading Information

Instantly CCIV has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.29 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.2216 over the last five days. On the other hand, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Churchill Capital Corp IV earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares, and 54.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.23%. Churchill Capital Corp IV stock is held by 178 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.59% of the shares, which is about 7.43 Million shares worth $74.37 Million.

Karpus Management Inc, with 3.4% or 7.03 Million shares worth $70.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1138230 shares worth $11.39 Million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 1.04 Million shares worth around $10.45 Million, which represents about 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.