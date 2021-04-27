Are BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 3,730,493 shares of the BIOLASE, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIOL) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.8, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.55 Million. BIOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.51, offering almost -88.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.5% since then. We note from BIOLASE, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.88 Million.

BIOLASE, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BIOL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BIOLASE, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.94, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 142.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIOL is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +150% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 118.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) projections and forecasts

BIOLASE, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +168.82 percent over the past six months and at a -75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +73.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.79 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect BIOLASE, Inc. to make $8.28 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.78 Million and $2.94 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 62.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 181.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.3%. BIOLASE, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.36% of BIOLASE, Inc. shares, and 11.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.85%. BIOLASE, Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Oracle Investment Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.16% of the shares, which is about 1.74 Million shares worth $724.68 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.86% or 1.29 Million shares worth $536.65 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 707632 shares worth $294.87 Thousand, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 513.21 Thousand shares worth around $213.85 Thousand, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.