Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AGTC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC): Trading Information Today
Although AGTC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.43- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.1077 over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 305.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGTC is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +786.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 102.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.8%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 9.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares, and 52.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.71%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock is held by 98 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.05% of the shares, which is about 1.73 Million shares worth $7.08 Million.
Interwest Venture Management Co., with 3.29% or 1.4 Million shares worth $7.12 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1013109 shares worth $5.14 Million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 788.72 Thousand shares worth around $3.11 Million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.
