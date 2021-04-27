Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 9,423,125 shares of the Antero Resources Corporation(NYSE:AR) were traded, and its beta was 4.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.5, and it changed around $0.5 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.87 Billion. AR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.94, offering almost -15.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.79% since then. We note from Antero Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.63 Million.

Antero Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended AR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Antero Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR): Trading Information

Instantly AR has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.66- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.74% year-to-date, but still up 0.0128 over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.55, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AR is forecast to be at a low of $7.75 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +57.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) projections and forecasts

Antero Resources Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +135.73 percent over the past six months and at a -273.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +507.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 159.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.21 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Antero Resources Corporation to make $1.08 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.32 Billion and $936.93 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.4%. Antero Resources Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -319.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.05% of Antero Resources Corporation shares, and 72.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.88%. Antero Resources Corporation stock is held by 297 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.46% of the shares, which is about 22.47 Million shares worth $122.48 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.64% or 19.99 Million shares worth $108.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 11076191 shares worth $112.98 Million, making up 3.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.53 Million shares worth around $35.61 Million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.