Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,944,665 shares of the Alto Ingredients, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALTO) were traded, and its beta was 3.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.44, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $397.65 Million. ALTO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.44, offering almost -110.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.4% since then. We note from Alto Ingredients, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 Million.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ALTO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Alto Ingredients, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO): Trading Information

Instantly ALTO has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.47- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0% year-to-date, but still up 0.1068 over the last five days. On the other hand, Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 159.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALTO is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $20.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +276.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 65.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) projections and forecasts

Alto Ingredients, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.29 percent over the past six months and at a -37.5% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +100% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -63% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $252.18 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Alto Ingredients, Inc. to make $263.11 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $311.4 Million and $174.2 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.3%. Alto Ingredients, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 85.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.78% of Alto Ingredients, Inc. shares, and 49.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.42%. Alto Ingredients, Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.71% of the shares, which is about 5.64 Million shares worth $30.62 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 6.56% or 4.8 Million shares worth $26.06 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9323148 shares worth $50.62 Million, making up 12.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 2.07 Million shares worth around $13.44 Million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.