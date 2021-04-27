Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1,596,418 shares of the Aeva Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:AEVA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.21, and it changed around $0.55 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.08 Billion. AEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.83, offering almost -113.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.46% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 Million.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA): Trading Information

Instantly AEVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.29 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.0658 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 129.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEVA is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +193.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 95.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aeva Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.