3M Company (NYSE:MMM): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 6.9% Increase

3M Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended MMM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. 3M Company is expected to report earnings per share of $2.29 for the current quarter.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $197.82, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MMM is forecast to be at a low of $174 and a high of $234. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +20.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

3M Company (MMM) projections and forecasts

3M Company share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +16.94 percent over the past six months and at a 9.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.47 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect 3M Company to make $8.33 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $8.07 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4%. 3M Company earnings are expected to increase by 18.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.04% per year for the next five years.