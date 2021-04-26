Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1,912,440 shares of the Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.56, and it changed around $1.89 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.31 Billion. YALA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.35, offering almost -68.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.51% since then. We note from Yalla Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.8 Million.

Yalla Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended YALA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Yalla Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA): Trading Information

Instantly YALA has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.00 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.71% year-to-date, but still up 0.0753 over the last five days. On the other hand, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YALA is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Yalla Group Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -113% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 55% per year for the next five years.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Yalla Group Limited shares, and 10.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.69%. Yalla Group Limited stock is held by 33 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 350Thousand shares worth $5.02 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 0.18% or 219.3 Thousand shares worth $3.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.