W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI): How It Has Performed & Trended

W&T Offshore, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WTI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. W&T Offshore, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.85, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 53.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WTI is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $5.2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +65.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.1%. W&T Offshore, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -49% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.68% of W&T Offshore, Inc. shares, and 33.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.66%. W&T Offshore, Inc. stock is held by 139 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.8% of the shares, which is about 6.84 Million shares worth $14.84 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.02% or 5.73 Million shares worth $12.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3127653 shares worth $6.79 Million, making up 2.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.37 Million shares worth around $8.52 Million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.