WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2,754,995 shares of the WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.95, and it changed around $0.62 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $158.77 Million. WKEY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.4, offering almost -125.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.8% since then. We note from WISeKey International Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.84 Million.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY): Trading Information

Instantly WKEY has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.62 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.4% year-to-date, but still up 0.1007 over the last five days. On the other hand, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -9.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WKEY is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -9.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.6%. WISeKey International Holding AG earnings are expected to decrease by -111.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of WISeKey International Holding AG shares, and 1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1%. WISeKey International Holding AG stock is held by 7 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 16.6 Thousand shares worth $117.69 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.06% or 15.9 Thousand shares worth $112.73 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.