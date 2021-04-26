Why Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 663,296 shares of the Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.(NYSE:LCTX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.59, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $406.6 Million. LCTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.13, offering almost -20.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.97% since then. We note from Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 Million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LCTX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX): Trading Information Today

Instantly LCTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.60- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.188 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 105.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LCTX is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +170.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $780Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. to make $780Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $514Million and $386Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 102.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.4%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -71% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.