Why Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 3,590,531 shares of the Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.11 Million. GRNQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.15, offering almost -117.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.34% since then. We note from Greenpro Capital Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 Million.

Greenpro Capital Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GRNQ as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Greenpro Capital Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ): Trading Information

Although GRNQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.25 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.1435 over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 350.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 77.25 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 318.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRNQ is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +318.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 318.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40%. Greenpro Capital Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -167% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.52% of Greenpro Capital Corp. shares, and 1.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.52%. Greenpro Capital Corp. stock is held by 6 institutions, with CVI Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.83% of the shares, which is about 1Million shares worth $2.05 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.07% or 38.24 Thousand shares worth $78.39 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.