Why Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 14,596,168 shares of the Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) were traded, and its beta was 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.05 Million. CSCW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.67, offering almost -138.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.32% since then. We note from Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 70.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.7 Million.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CSCW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW): Trading Information

Instantly CSCW has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.24 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.59% year-to-date, but still down -0.0345 over the last five days. On the other hand, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10614.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSCW is forecast to be at a low of $120 and a high of $120. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +10614.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10614.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.1%. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 61% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.17% of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. shares, and 0.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.27%. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.13% of the shares, which is about 70.09 Thousand shares worth $49.35 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.05% or 30.06 Thousand shares worth $21.16 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.