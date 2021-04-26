Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 788,134 shares of the Vyant Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:VYNT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.9, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.14 Million. VYNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.5, offering almost -348.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.9% since then. We note from Vyant Bio, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 391.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 Million.

Vyant Bio, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VYNT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2207.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VYNT is forecast to be at a low of $90 and a high of $90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2207.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2207.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.2%. Vyant Bio, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.