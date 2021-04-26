Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 5,587,478 shares of the Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.56, and it changed around -$0.2 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $655.96 Million. VXRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.9, offering almost -347.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.86% since then. We note from Vaxart, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.58 Million.

Vaxart, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VXRT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vaxart, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT): Trading Information

Although VXRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.14- on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0393 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 106.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VXRT is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +133.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 79.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) projections and forecasts

Vaxart, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +6.92 percent over the past six months and at a 86.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -400% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 551.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $620Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. to make $750Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $2.8 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -77.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45%. Vaxart, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.6% of Vaxart, Inc. shares, and 34.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.61%. Vaxart, Inc. stock is held by 197 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.02% of the shares, which is about 9.44 Million shares worth $53.93 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.38% or 5.16 Million shares worth $29.48 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7292366 shares worth $44.12 Million, making up 6.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.95 Million shares worth around $16.87 Million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.