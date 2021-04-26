UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 9,875,472 shares of the UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.93, and it changed around $2.6 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.55 Billion. TIGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.5, offering almost -83.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.96% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.97 Million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TIGR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR): Trading Information

Instantly TIGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.10 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.64% year-to-date, but still up 0.0918 over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.87, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIGR is forecast to be at a low of $21.63 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $270.24 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect UP Fintech Holding Limited to make $40.4 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $138.5 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 95.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 297.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.81% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, and 6.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.99%. UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is held by 51 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 1.37 Million shares worth $10.84 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 0.93% or 1.1 Million shares worth $8.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 67258 shares worth $1.2 Million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 43.03 Thousand shares worth around $765.49 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.