United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

United Microelectronics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended UMC as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.83, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -1.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UMC is forecast to be at a low of $5.89 and a high of $13.42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +21.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) projections and forecasts

United Microelectronics Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +97.77 percent over the past six months and at a 23.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 28.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 233.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect United Microelectronics Corporation to make $1.68 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.37 Billion and $1.4 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.1%. United Microelectronics Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 209.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 22.4% per year for the next five years.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares, and 3.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.74%. United Microelectronics Corporation stock is held by 221 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 20.9 Million shares worth $176.15 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.73% or 18.2 Million shares worth $153.42 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds-FTSE All World ex U.S. Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 13574058 shares worth $122.85 Million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds-FTSE All World ex U.S. Index Fund held roughly 2.93 Million shares worth around $26.51 Million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.