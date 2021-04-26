The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

The Boeing Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. The Boeing Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.15 for the current quarter.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $253.83, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BA is forecast to be at a low of $165 and a high of $314. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) projections and forecasts

The Boeing Company share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +45.48 percent over the past six months and at a -100.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 24.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +32.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.21 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect The Boeing Company to make $19.66 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $16.91 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.9%. The Boeing Company earnings are expected to increase by 96.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.33% per year for the next five years.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of The Boeing Company shares, and 54.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.79%. The Boeing Company stock is held by 2424 institutions, with Newport Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.5% of the shares, which is about 49.55 Million shares worth $10.61 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.05% or 41.09 Million shares worth $8.8 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 15898649 shares worth $3.4 Billion, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 10.63 Million shares worth around $2.28 Billion, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.