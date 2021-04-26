Shares Of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 350.82%

In the last trading session, 11,655,072 shares of the GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.61, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.76 Million. JOB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.49, offering almost -308.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.38% since then. We note from GEE Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 375.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 696.1 Million.

GEE Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended JOB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GEE Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB): Trading Information

Instantly JOB has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.634 on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.0727 over the last five days. On the other hand, GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) is -0.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 69.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 350.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JOB is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +350.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 350.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) projections and forecasts

GEE Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.53 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +64.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -105.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.7%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.9%. GEE Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 144.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.32% of GEE Group, Inc. shares, and 11.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.22%. GEE Group, Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Thrivent Financial For Lutherans being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.38% of the shares, which is about 1.39 Million shares worth $1.39 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.39% or 392.34 Thousand shares worth $390.57 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 77600 shares worth $77.25 Thousand, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 56.5 Thousand shares worth around $56.25 Thousand, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.