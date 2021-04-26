Shares Of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 50.77%

In today’s recent session, 5,792,172 shares of the Credit Suisse Group AG(NYSE:CS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.34, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.33 Billion. CS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -44.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.11% since then. We note from Credit Suisse Group AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.89 Million.

Credit Suisse Group AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended CS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS): Trading Information Today

Although CS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.50 on Tuesday, Apr 20 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still down -0.0341 over the last five days. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.02, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CS is forecast to be at a low of $9.38 and a high of $15.59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +50.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.4%. Credit Suisse Group AG earnings are expected to decrease by -20.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.5% per year for the next five years.

CS Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 1.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.18% per year.