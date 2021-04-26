Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 159.6% Increase

In the last trading session, 11,836,874 shares of the Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) were traded, and its beta was 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $2, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $890.06 Million. SENS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.56, offering almost -178% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.5% since then. We note from Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.64 Million.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SENS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS): Trading Information

Instantly SENS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.17- on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.0582 over the last five days. On the other hand, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SENS is forecast to be at a low of $0.7 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +100% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) projections and forecasts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +440.54 percent over the past six months and at a -71.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +76.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -66.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 159.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.16 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to make $2.76 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $880Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 145.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.2%. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -25.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 32.1% per year for the next five years.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.4% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. shares, and 14.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.4%. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.38% of the shares, which is about 14.48 Million shares worth $12.62 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 2.68% or 11.46 Million shares worth $9.99 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4538512 shares worth $3.96 Million, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF held roughly 2.93 Million shares worth around $7.74 Million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.