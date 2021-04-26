Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 4,146,750 shares of the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $146.19 Million. SHIP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.92, offering almost -529.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.51% since then. We note from Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.48 Million.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SHIP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP): Trading Information

Instantly SHIP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.999 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.75% year-to-date, but still up 0.0313 over the last five days. On the other hand, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.69 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 59.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHIP is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $1.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) projections and forecasts

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +111.58 percent over the past six months and at a -116.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +99.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 101.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 90.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.32 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. to make $27.93 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.34 Million and $9.04 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 208.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 69.2%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 95.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.36% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, and 2.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.68%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Squarepoint Ops LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 381.79 Thousand shares worth $205.25 Thousand.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.04% or 58.23 Thousand shares worth $31.31 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.