Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 734,384 shares of the Scientific Games Corporation(NASDAQ:SGMS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.65, and it changed around $4.21 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.81 Billion. SGMS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.51, offering almost -1.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.62% since then. We note from Scientific Games Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 620.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 670.52 Million.

Scientific Games Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SGMS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Scientific Games Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.44, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGMS is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) projections and forecasts

Scientific Games Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +50.3 percent over the past six months and at a -97.34% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +73.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $715.72 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Scientific Games Corporation to make $755.45 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $725Million and $539Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.1%. Scientific Games Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -328.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.86% of Scientific Games Corporation shares, and 88.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.09%. Scientific Games Corporation stock is held by 296 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.83% of the shares, which is about 9.38 Million shares worth $389.23 Million.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P., with 9.55% or 9.11 Million shares worth $378Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2274406 shares worth $94.37 Million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.92 Million shares worth around $79.56 Million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.