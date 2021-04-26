RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 12,193,129 shares of the RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.12, and it changed around $1.62 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.52 Billion. RLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35, offering almost -188.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.9% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.4 Million.

RLX Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RLX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. RLX Technology Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -368.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of RLX Technology Inc. shares, and 12.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.48%. RLX Technology Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 20.21 Thousand shares worth $209.39 Thousand.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1394800 shares worth $24.42 Million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund held roughly 1.21 Million shares worth around $27.14 Million, which represents about 0.9% of the total shares outstanding.