Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Stock Forecast 2021: $21 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 17,005,509 shares of the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:RVPH) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.12, and it changed around $1.8 or 0.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.03 Million. RVPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.1, offering almost -146.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.78% since then. We note from Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.83 Million.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RVPH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH): Trading Information Today

Instantly RVPH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 41.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.20- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.4951 over the last five days. On the other hand, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 243.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RVPH is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +243.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 243.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -15.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.47% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. shares, and 3.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.12%. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.88% of the shares, which is about 358.3 Thousand shares worth $3.13 Million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.02% or 1.71 Thousand shares worth $14.95 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.